Nigeria: Buhari Must Pacify Aggrieved Members - Ex-CPC Chairmen

President Muhammadu Buhari should, as a matter of urgency, take proactive measures that will pacify members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and stop them from exiting the ruling party, Ahmed Haruna Zago, the coordinator of The Legacy Forum, has advised.

Zago gave the advice in a communiqué signed and read yesterday in Abuja on behalf of the forum for the state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

The communiqué also urged President Buhari to assist the party in resolving the crisis rocking state chapters, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to position the APC for the 2019 general elections.

The forum, which appreciated the successes recorded so far by the government, also implored the president to take steps to address complaints ahead of the next election.

Part of the communiqué read, "The forum appreciates the achievements recorded so far with the improvement of the security situation in Nigeria, the tireless fight of the government against corruption and all vices of waste in government revenue and the steady growth in the economy, leading to exiting from recession.