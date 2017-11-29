29 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Must Pacify Aggrieved Members - Ex-CPC Chairmen

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari should, as a matter of urgency, take proactive measures that will pacify members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and stop them from exiting the ruling party, Ahmed Haruna Zago, the coordinator of The Legacy Forum, has advised.

Zago gave the advice in a communiqué signed and read yesterday in Abuja on behalf of the forum for the state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

The communiqué also urged President Buhari to assist the party in resolving the crisis rocking state chapters, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to position the APC for the 2019 general elections.

The forum, which appreciated the successes recorded so far by the government, also implored the president to take steps to address complaints ahead of the next election.

Part of the communiqué read, "The forum appreciates the achievements recorded so far with the improvement of the security situation in Nigeria, the tireless fight of the government against corruption and all vices of waste in government revenue and the steady growth in the economy, leading to exiting from recession.

Nigeria

Taking Stock of 5 Claims in Buhari's 2018 Budget Speech

Nigeria's president is firmly back in the driving seat after two medical leaves of absence. Now mid-term, President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.