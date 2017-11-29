Ghana: Local Government Ministry to Create 38 New Districts

press release

The Ministry of Local Government has presented a Legislative Instrument (LI) to Parliament proposing the creation of 38 new districts.

The LI, which seeks to re-align and elevate some 56 existing districts from sub-metro to Metropolitan and from district to municipal, is expected to mature in 21 days, after which the Subsidiary and Legislation Committee will deliberate on it.

When the LI is passed, the country will now have a total number of 254 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Some of the newly carved out districts are Obuasi East District, Gomoa Central District, Okere District, Berekum West District, Nanton District and Tempane District.

In an interview after she laid the LI before Parliament, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, explained that some districts had, over the years, expanded beyond their resources and, therefore, needed to be elevated to the municipal standards to focus on the development of their areas.

Mrs Mahama gave the assurance that Government would provide infrastructure and other resources needed for the smooth running of the newly-created districts while the constituency headquarters address the capitalization of each district.

Source: ISD (Eva Frempon- Ntiamoah)