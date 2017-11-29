South Africa: SA's Government Should Stop Grouping Women and Children Together

opinion

South Africa is currently observing what government terms the "16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children". It's a worldwide campaign, but that's not what it's called elsewhere. The United Nations - which launched the campaign more than 25 years ago - refers to the period as the "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence". Semantics? Not really: it's also evidence of the South African government's ongoing insistence on lumping women and children into the same group.

"Women and children". It's a phrase we've become accustomed to in South Africa due to the frequency with which we hear and see it in government communications. Through force of repetition, these two categories of humans now seem to fit together utterly unremarkably. That's why it raises no eyebrows when the government observes "16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children", even though the people who invented the campaign - the UN - call it "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence".

It is rare to find a government statement about issues affecting women which does not reference in the same breath issues affecting children. People with disabilities have historically also been lumped into the same group....