Competing with every delivery, starting well with the ball and finishing strongly with the bat were the most significant advances the Cape Cobras made in the crunch RAM SLAM T20 Challenge matches over the weekend, says coach Ashwell Prince .

But there is not time, Prince adds, to relax with a clash against the Warriors on the cards at Boland Park on Wednesday.

"We need to impose ourselves on opponents in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge. We must create pressure. We are playing against good players and if they don't feel the pressure, they don't make mistakes," Prince said.

Captain JP Duminy , meanwhile, says the Cobras are not far off their perfect game

"It is about handling the critical moments well and staying composed. But those perfect matches don't come around often," he said.

Partnerships to rebuild after early losses of wicket have been vital in winning the matches over the weekend.

One of those partnerships was between Duminy and Vernon Philander, whose assault on Ryan McLaren in the third last over helped to clinch it for the hosts.

Prince said the form of Richard Levi was disappointing for himself and for the team.

"We know what he is capable of and that he can be a match winner. But the same rules apply to every player," said the coach.

The bowlers who were omitted (Wayne Parnell and Dane Paterson) were not rested, but dropped.

"There is no mixed messages. There was concern about people's form," Prince said.

He added that dropped players won't necessarily come back into the team immediately despite good performances, because of the recent success of the Cape Cobras.

Duminy said his personal form - he has scored 217 and is second on the list of leading batting averages in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge - has been a massive boost of confidence and has helped to build his credibility as a leader.

"It is not only about my own form, but it is also on how to manage people," the skipper said.

