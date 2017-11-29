29 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Are the Nuclear Impositions Another Bleak Zuma Legacy?

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his predecessors Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene were all right - we cannot afford nuclear while we cannot pay existing bills. By STEVE THORNE & GLYNN MORRIS.

At last I have a chance to agree with our President (Those opposed to Nuclear Energy sold out to the West, Nickolaus Bauer, eNCA 5 November 2017) but it's taken a while. It is apparent nuclear adventures under apartheid were terminated at the behest of western (and eastern) interests. In the end, the world powers were against an ANC government inheriting a nuclear arsenal. FW de Klerk presented the decommissioning of bombs as a contribution to a nuclear free Africa. Ironically, it has been alleged that, the Russians proposed a pre-emptive strike on the Pelindaba's Atomic Energy Corporation's (AEC) facility fearing attacks on their allies in frontline states. Allegedly, the proposal was vetoed by the US.

Yet the Russians and Rosatom are following through on the Zuma/Putin nuclear interests in an opaque process (well-documented in Lily Gosam: Zuma, the Guptas and the Russians - the inside story, Rand Daily Mail 18 Jan 2017). The conservative estimate of R1-trillion for the 9,600 Megawatts (MWs) is more than 12 times...

