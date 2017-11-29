South Africa: Think About It - What Role Do You Play in Normalising Violence Against Women?

analysis

In 2012 The One in Nine Campaign produced this poster. It resonates deeply with the conversation we wish to provoke in the forthcoming Campaign: The PeopleVsHer; ThePeopleVsThem. The campaign is to be launched during the 16 Days of Activism Opposing Violence Against Womxn and Girls by a group of organisations, collectives and individuals.



Society, as the artwork shows in the first instance, has a long list of absurd reasons given by perpetrators and society at large for the rape of womxn and gender-non-binary people. What is also absurd, but more tragic, is that people listen, entertain and use these reasons.

The reasons for rape as this poster shows often contradict each other and are ultimately irrelevant: the only reason womxn are raped is because rapists rape and more so, because society allows them to and encourages it.

A second tragedy, is the "I was raped because... ", can also be replaced with "I was killed because... ", "I was paid less for the same work because...", "I was denied any of the wealth I created on that farm because...", "My opinion on issues directly affecting me and my children were never taken seriously because......