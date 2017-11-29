DEFENDING champions Uhamiaji maintained their winning streak after overpowering Pemba's Duma by 64-21 goals in the ongoing Union Netball League at the Maisara Gymkhana Club courts in Zanzibar.

Uhamiaji, who are also the Tanzania Mainland netball champions, recorded their second consecutive victory in the league, which involves top netball teams from Zanzibar and Tanzania Mainland in the battle for the Union title.

In yesterday's game, Uhamiaji exploited more on its experience players, who outsmarted their opponents and managed to take the first quarter of the game by 15-6. The victors maintained their dominance in the second quarter, whereby Fatuma Hamad netted 16 goals and Emily Jerry 15.

The two teams went into the break with Uhamiaji leading 31-10. Uhamiaji stretched their lead in the third quarter, posting a 49-14 lead and concluded the game strongly with a total score of 64 -21.

Duma's goals were netted by Mwasiti Vitalis and Joves Fredrick, who netted 17 and four goals, respectively. Speaking shortly after the match, Uhamiaji Coach Winfrida Emmanuel said her side is focused on doing well in the annual tournament, targeting to retain their title.

However, she said that to achieve their goal, they will take each game as it come because she said most teams are well prepared and will provide stiff challenge. "We know the competition is going to be tough especially for us, but we are ready for the challenge and we are looking forward to win all our games so as to defend our title," she said.

In their opening match, Uhamiaji recorded a slim 40-39 victory over Zanzibar's Mafunzo in a breathtaking and unpredictable game.

In another game held later on the same day, JKT Mbweni earned a 44-35 victory over Zanzibar's KVZ, whereas earlier on the day Zimamoto lost to Jeshi Stars by 48-32. JKU won 60-24 over Afya in the second day of the event.