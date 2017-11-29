South Africa: Gender Violence Awareness Campaigns Should Be Held 'Every Day, Not Just 16 Days a Year'

analysis

Government should do more than just raise awareness about violence against women and children, according to activist organisations. Sixteen days just doesn't cut it. By ORATENG LEPODISE.

Organisations that work on combating violence against women and children believe that the government should be doing more to end crimes against women and children.

"The 16 days of activism campaigns do make a difference but not at the rate that they should; especially this year in South Africa, 16 days cannot cut it," said Siyabulela Jentile, CEO of #NotInMyName.

Jentile believes that there is a need for sustainable campaigns that won't die down after a mere 16 days.

"We reject these 16 days, there is a lot of noise that is being made around these 16 days but when it dies down what does that mean? Does it mean that we have forgotten about women who are suffering from abuse till the next '16 days'?" said Jentile.

Violence against women and children impacts on every aspect of life in South Africa. There are different forms of abuse that women and children my experience which includes emotional abuse, physical abuse, rape, sexual harassment, child abuse and financial abuse.

The 16 Days of Activism...