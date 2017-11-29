Photo: The Citizen Tanzania

Ruaha national park named one of the best place to visit in the world.

Tanzania's largest park, Ruahahas been named as one of 21 best places to visit in the world in 2018 by National Geographic.

Ruaha, which is located in the southern part of the count is home to about one-tenth of the world's endangered African lions.

According to National geographic sustainable tourism initiatives help visitors see the big cats--some grouped in prides of 30 or more--and support wildlife preservation in and around the park.

Other best trip destination in Africa, which were named by National Geographic are Madagascar, the world's fourth-largest island and Harar, Ethiopia.