29 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Can Mugabe's Departure Package Be a Model for Zuma?

Recent developments in Zimbabwe have left many observers reeling with the speedy removal of Mugabe from state power. It is important to understand the euphoria that this has evoked. At the same time, it is also necessary to note that the systems of oppression that characterised the rule of Mugabe remain in place. He has been provided with a generous package in order to ensure that his departure was swift. This idea of a package may appeal both to Zuma -when his time comes - and to those who want to rid the state of Zuma. It is, however, an essentially anti-democratic way of dealing with our problems, apart from any possible amnesty undermining the Rule of Law. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

Many of us were shaken by the sudden and swift removal of Robert Mugabe from the Zimbabwean presidency. When someone holds office for 37 years, even though 93, it is hard to visualise his sudden removal. His departure seems to have met with a generally positive response on the part of the Zimbabwean population. It is important not to claim too little or too much for this achievement. For many people, the removal of Mugabe...

