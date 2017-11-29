29 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Gay Community Glad to See Mugabe's Back, but Fear Discrimination Will Continue

There was a celebratory mood in Zimbabwe after former president Robert Mugabe finally threw in the towel after 37 years. Among those who were glad to see his back was the gay community, though they are sceptical about chances of change. By PUSELETSO NTHATE.

Where does one even begin to tell a story about homophobia, stigma, and discrimination of the gay community in the country? The question is asked by Samuel Matsikure, a gay Zimbabwean who chose to stay in Zimbabwe despite the persecution of gays under the Mugabe regime.

Matsikure, who is with the Gay and Lesbians of Zimbabwe (GALZ) but was speaking in his personal capacity, said it was hard to believe Mugabe's era had come to an end.

Chester Samba, a director at GALZ, said gay Zimbabweans were "ecstatic that the face of brutality, hate, and impunity has resigned".

Homophobia has been official policy in Zimbabwe for years, with Mugabe responsible for stirring up homophobic sentiments and defending the country's anti-gay Lesbian Gays Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) laws.

In President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnagwagwa's inauguration speech last week, nothing was said to address the current perspective of the gay community in Zimbabwe.

In his inauguration speech, Mnagwagwa said...

