29 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation On National Schools Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Free State Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation in partnership with the Free State Department of Education and the School Sport Structures and Federations will be delivering the Free State Provincial Team to the 2017 National Schools Championships to be held in Tshwane from 10 - 14 December 2017. The provincial teams were selected from a process of trials from the local level, zonal level, district level to provincial level were the final teams were selected in various sport codes.

This tournament is the highest sport competition for all schools across the country and it was first hosted in 2011 in Tshwane. The participating codes include basketball, cricket, goal ball, gymnastics, kgati, morabaraba, rugby, softball, and table tennis. The Free State Team contingent will be 379 and of these 222 will be athletes and the rest will be technical officials and coaches.

Speaking about the importance of this tournament MEC Mathabo Leeto said, "This tournament will create an opportunity for Free State athletes to participate and excel in sport, both on and off the field of play. It is also an opportunity for Free State athletes to be identified and nurtured through the sport development continuum and creates a base for federations to select athletes for provincial and national teams. We are confident that the Free State team will be champions upon their return."

Issued by: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

South Africa

Treasury Covering Up Grand-Scale Corruption At Rail Agency

For almost a year, National Treasury has kept the lid on almost 200 investigations into PRASA contracts which show that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.