South Africa: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation On National Schools Championships

The Free State Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation in partnership with the Free State Department of Education and the School Sport Structures and Federations will be delivering the Free State Provincial Team to the 2017 National Schools Championships to be held in Tshwane from 10 - 14 December 2017. The provincial teams were selected from a process of trials from the local level, zonal level, district level to provincial level were the final teams were selected in various sport codes.

This tournament is the highest sport competition for all schools across the country and it was first hosted in 2011 in Tshwane. The participating codes include basketball, cricket, goal ball, gymnastics, kgati, morabaraba, rugby, softball, and table tennis. The Free State Team contingent will be 379 and of these 222 will be athletes and the rest will be technical officials and coaches.

Speaking about the importance of this tournament MEC Mathabo Leeto said, "This tournament will create an opportunity for Free State athletes to participate and excel in sport, both on and off the field of play. It is also an opportunity for Free State athletes to be identified and nurtured through the sport development continuum and creates a base for federations to select athletes for provincial and national teams. We are confident that the Free State team will be champions upon their return."

