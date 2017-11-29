South Africa: Two Rapists Were Given Long Jail Terms

press release

Two criminals were found guilty of robbery, rape and attempted rape in two separate incidents and sentenced to long jail terms by the Dzanani Regional Court.

Nekuvule Nduvhuwo (33) was sentenced to twenty (20) years imprisonment for two counts of rape and five (05) years imprisonment for robbery after he repeatedly raped a 61-year-old woman and robbed her off her belongings on 01 February 2017, at about 11:15 at Maanga. The victim was alone, busy harvesting vegetables when the accused approached her, grabbed her and strangled her while threatening to kill her if she screamed for help. He then dragged her deep inside the field where he repeatedly raped her before fleeing the scene with her cellphone. The victim screamed for assistance after the incident, a good Samaritan came to her rescue and called the police who reacted swiftly and arrested the accused

Meanwhile, Zhira Simon (33), was sentenced to five (05) years imprisonment for attempted rape and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm for an incident which occurred at Makushu Village in the Mphephu policing area on 5 May 2017 at about 13:18.

The Acting Police Commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers has applauded the hard work conducted by the Investigating Officers who worked tirelessly with dedication and passion in these cases to bring forth such positive results of convictions.