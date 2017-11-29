29 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Rapists Were Given Long Jail Terms

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Two criminals were found guilty of robbery, rape and attempted rape in two separate incidents and sentenced to long jail terms by the Dzanani Regional Court.

Nekuvule Nduvhuwo (33) was sentenced to twenty (20) years imprisonment for two counts of rape and five (05) years imprisonment for robbery after he repeatedly raped a 61-year-old woman and robbed her off her belongings on 01 February 2017, at about 11:15 at Maanga. The victim was alone, busy harvesting vegetables when the accused approached her, grabbed her and strangled her while threatening to kill her if she screamed for help. He then dragged her deep inside the field where he repeatedly raped her before fleeing the scene with her cellphone. The victim screamed for assistance after the incident, a good Samaritan came to her rescue and called the police who reacted swiftly and arrested the accused

Meanwhile, Zhira Simon (33), was sentenced to five (05) years imprisonment for attempted rape and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm for an incident which occurred at Makushu Village in the Mphephu policing area on 5 May 2017 at about 13:18.

The Acting Police Commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers has applauded the hard work conducted by the Investigating Officers who worked tirelessly with dedication and passion in these cases to bring forth such positive results of convictions.

South Africa

Treasury Covering Up Grand-Scale Corruption At Rail Agency

For almost a year, National Treasury has kept the lid on almost 200 investigations into PRASA contracts which show that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.