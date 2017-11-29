South Africa: Stay Safe in Limpopo During This Festive Season

press release

The Police in Limpopo are urging members of the public to be vigilant and safety wise during this festive season and beyond.

This is that time of the year where a number of crime categories are taking place.

Take note of the following safety tips and get empowered:

Stockvel groups are advised to utilise banks to distribute their money instead of distributing cash.

Avoid hitchhiking or giving people lifts.

Take care of children in shopping malls during your routine shopping.

Do not leave minor children alone inside the vehicles when going for shopping.

Do not trust stranger's assistance at the ATMs.

Double check the door cars before leaving your car at the parking lots.

Avoid hiring unknown transport when buying Stockvel groceries or any other family needs.

Avoid leaving windows or sunroofs open.

Leaving valuables things on top of your car seats may attract smash and grap thieves.

Report any criminal activity in and around your place of residence or work immediately to the Police by contacting your local Police Station or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211 or contact your local Cluster Commander as per these contact numbers :

1. MANKWENG:

Brigadier Enslin

082 414 6563

2. POLOKWANE:

Major General Mokgonyana

082 822 8332

3. GROBLERSDAL:

Brigadier Mogwaneng

072 047 1561

4. BURGERSFORT:

Major General Maepa

082 451 7205

5. SESHEGO:

Major General Mashilo

082 573 2030

6. LEPHALALE:

Brigadier Masia

082 319 9285

7. BELA-BELA:

Brigadier Mafelatshuma

082 451 7171

8. MODIMOLLE:

Brigadier Steyn

064 755 2597

9. MAHWELERENG:

Brigadier Mkhabela

082 976 9500

10. THOHOYANDOU:

Major General Mulaudzi

082 451 7217

11. TZANEEN:

Major General Mathebula

082 499 1969

12. GIYANI:

Major General Ngobeni

082 451 7553

13. MAKHADO:

Brigadier Van Der Walt

082 565 7139

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Jim Ledwaba assures the citizens of this Province including the visitors and Tourists a safe and secure festive season and beyond, because there will be no space for criminals'