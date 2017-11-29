29 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Goods

At approximately 21:00 yesterday, detectives from Kenton on Sea received information a theft of engine boat which was reported on Sunday, 26 November 2017, to the value of R18 000-00. The information was followed up at 05:30 this morning and the stolen item which is a blue Yamaha boat engine was recovered and a 27-year-old male was arrested. He will appear in the Kenton on Sea Magistrates Court later this week.

Earlier this week members of the Cluster OCC team, found several valuable items including a laptop speakers and electrical equipment. At the time no case docket was opened.

Brigadier Morgan Govender, the Port Alfred Cluster Commander said shortly after the arrest and the recovery, "Well Done Kenton Detectives! We acknowledge the commitment of these two police officers. Being a coastal town, we have residents who own boats and at this time of the year there is also an influx of holiday guests who bring along their boats. This culprit is known and hopefully these thefts will be stopped. We have increased our police visibility throughout the Coast and the Community can also expect Vehicle check points and Roadblocks. Please bear with our officers as these are for your safety."

