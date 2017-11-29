29 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Off-Duty Cop Arrested Suspect for Attempted Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

An alert off-duty cop tactically intercepted the suspects that were robbing him and arrested one suspect for attempted robbery near Nahoon Valley River today.

It is alleged that at approximately 07:30 three armed suspects robbed and threatened an off-duty cop whilest fishing near Nahoon Valley River. The police official tactically shot and over powered the suspects, a chase ensued and they managed to arrest a 20 year old suspect with the assistance of dog unit members that were on patrol.

The suspect is due to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court soon to face a charge of attempted robbery. More arrests are imminent.

South Africa

Treasury Covering Up Grand-Scale Corruption At Rail Agency

For almost a year, National Treasury has kept the lid on almost 200 investigations into PRASA contracts which show that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.