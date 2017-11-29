South Africa: Off-Duty Cop Arrested Suspect for Attempted Robbery

press release

An alert off-duty cop tactically intercepted the suspects that were robbing him and arrested one suspect for attempted robbery near Nahoon Valley River today.

It is alleged that at approximately 07:30 three armed suspects robbed and threatened an off-duty cop whilest fishing near Nahoon Valley River. The police official tactically shot and over powered the suspects, a chase ensued and they managed to arrest a 20 year old suspect with the assistance of dog unit members that were on patrol.

The suspect is due to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court soon to face a charge of attempted robbery. More arrests are imminent.