Zimbabwe - Will President Emmerson Mnangagwa's New Cabinet Be More Representative?

The new President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is expected to announce a new cabinet in the next few days after dissolving the country's existing cabinet on Monday. The pronouncement is highly anticipated with various interest groups such as women, youths, and the diaspora community hoping to be represented. The calibre of people appointed to serve in the new cabinet will be a litmus test to see whether indeed a new era has indeed dawned in the southern African country. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

During former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe's rule, only three women held positions in his cabinet. But Pamela Mhlanga, the Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) chair, hopes that is about to change.

WCoZ is an umbrella body of women's organisations representing the interests of women in Zimbabwe. Speaking to Daily Maverick, Mhlanga said: "We want to see women in portfolios that seem to be the preserve of men such as finance, defence, health, education and mining. We want the new cabinet to work in a transformed system which is gender responsive so that gender equality commitments are met."

But Dewa Mavhinga, Director for Southern Africa at the Human Rights Watch, citing how the military intervention that took place...

