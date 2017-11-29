Morocco: Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to December 5

Casablanca — Casablanca's appeal court decided, on Tuesday, to postpone the trial of the suspects involved in the Al Hoceima events to December 5th, and to hold, this Thursday, a hearing to consider the applications for interim release.

The public prosecutor at this court told the press that the hearing took place under "normal conditions", in the presence of all the suspects, both in detention and on bail, as well as their lawyers.

At the beginning of the hearing, a group of the suspects notified the president of the court of "their willingness to revoke two of the defense lawyers for attributing to them statements that none of them had made," he said.

Subsequently, he went on, the defense raised the infringements of procedural requirements relating to the invalidity of the minutes of the preliminary inquiry and investigation procedures because they violated the provisions of the code of the criminal proceedings, as well as the invalidity of certain prosecutions deemed "unconstitutional".

The defense also called for the summoning of certain officials of the public administration, the secretaries-general of certain political parties, some intellectuals, judicial police officers and media officials, noted the public prosecutor.

Defense lawyers again demanded interim release for their clients, which was rejected by the prosecutor's office, hence the court's decision to postpone the trial until December 5th and to consider these applications at Thursday's hearing.

Each of the suspects are standing trial for undermining the State's domestic security, sabotage, murder and looting attempts, and for accepting money and other material means to fund propaganda meant to prejudice Morocco's unity and sovereignty.

They are also sued for shaking citizens' loyalty towards the Moroccan State and institutions, participating in the organization of an unauthorized protest and holding unauthorized public rallies.