South Africa: Molefe Claims Rejected R30 Million Pension Means He Never Really Left Eskom

Former Eskom CEO and army colonel Brian Molefe argued in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday that he should be able to continue as Eskom CEO because once his early retirement package was ruled invalid, so was his resignation. By GREG NICOLSON.

"Of course he resigned, if one wants to use that word," said Molefe's counsel Advocate Arnold Subel, referring to Molefe's November 2016 decision to leave Eskom following the release of the Public Protector's State Capture report.

What's important, Subel argued, is the terms of Molefe's resignation. He said Molefe left Eskom because he believed he was entitled to an early retirement package that would have seen him paid R30-million. When that had been ruled invalid, Molefe's termination was also invalid, Subel claimed, meaning he should be able to return as Eskom group CEO. "There was no valid termination."

Molefe was in court on Wednesday as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Solidarity challenged Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's decision in March to reinstate him. They also called on Molefe to pay back the portion of the R30-million he had already received.

Judges Hans Fabricius asked how Molefe could be under the illusion that he was entitled to enjoy...