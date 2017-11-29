29 November 2017

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Free State Court Ruling Causes New Set of Troubles for Upcoming Conference

It's déjà vu for the ANC in the Free State as a court ruling just before the party's national elective conference throws its preparations into disarray - again. This time branch meetings have been nullified, and it could, again, have a bearing on the provincial leadership. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

It's been a week of high drama in the Free State. On Tuesday, a provincial general council was hastily convened, and, having started seven hours late, the province became the first to formally nominate ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for the party's presidency ahead of its elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg in two weeks' time.

Many were surprised at the timing of the meeting, which was supposed to co-incide with the party's provincial conference this weekend. It was, however, apparently moved earlier to pre-empt the unfavourable court judgment the next day.

On Wednesday morning, a court declared that 28 branch meetings held in the province in August, September, October and November were "irregular, unlawful, unconstitutional and/or in breach of the ANC constitution".

The court ruled that the "decisions, resolutions and outcomes of the aforesaid meetings are null and void" and that the provincial conference, scheduled for...

