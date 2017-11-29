29 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: High Court Assured By Eskom, Mahlobo That Nuclear Will Not Be Rushed Through

Eskom and Energy Minister David Mahlobo have said in affidavits produced before the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday that they will not push through a nuclear deal for South Africa without following due process. They were compelled to do so after two environmental NGOs sought an urgent interdict to halt a suspected rush to proceed with nuclear. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"Mahlobo stop the deal, stop the deal, stop the nuclear deal," sang activists outside the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday morning - an appeal to Energy Minister David Mahlobo not to proceed with a nuclear energy deal for South Africa.

Environmental NGOs Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities' Environmental Institute (SAFCEI) approached the court after becoming increasingly concerned about the tenor of Mahlobo's public utterances about nuclear - which have recently seemed to imply that the decision to pursue this energy route for South Africa was a done deal.

This is despite the fact that a court judgment in April this year ruled that the government's nuclear agreement with Russia failed to allow for sufficient public participation in the process.

