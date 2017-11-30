30 November 2017

allAfrica.com

Ethiopia: South African University Honours Health Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: UWC
Dr Amir Hagos, the State Deputy Minister of Health in Ethiopia.

Cape Town — A South African university has lauded an Ethiopian health minister, Dr Amir Hagos, for the country's "amazing progress in a number of sectors, particularly in the area of maternal and child health, and human resource development".

The University of the Western Cape gave Hagos one of its "outstanding alumni" awards at a ceremony in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Hagos earned a Master's degree in public health at the university. He is now the State Minister (Operations Section) in Ethiopia's health ministry.

The university's citation noted that when Hagos registered for his degree in 2011, he was 25 years old. After graduating, he returned home.

"Soon after his graduation in 2013, he rose meteorically through the ranks of the ministry once more, and at 27 years old became one of the youngest deputy ministers in his country.

"Under his leadership, Ethiopia has made amazing progress in a number of sectors, particularly in the area of maternal and child health, and human resource development.

"Hagos is acclaimed for championing and inspiring a new generation of health professionals through dedicated public service and inspiring volunteerism. His leadership in increasing the quality and expanse of medical services is considered a model for public service in Ethiopia, and internationally.

"He is renowned, also, for his major contributions towards the planning, development, deployment and utilisation of health professionals at all levels of service delivery.

"His work has led to the recruitment, training and deployment of an additional 9,000 health extension workers through Ethiopia’s Health Extension Programme, an internationally hailed health-service delivery platform.

"Among other roles, Dr Hagos serves as co-chair of the WHO Transforming International Health Partnerships Plus (IHP+), an initiative dedicated to strengthening health services in developing nations."

Ethiopia

Army Contributes Over 800 Million Birr to GERD

The Army forces, beyond the purely military services, have also playing their own role through contributing close to 810… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.