Kenyatta Meets Kiir, China Envoy on First Day of Second Term

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta began his second five-year term in office by holding talks with South Sudan President Salva Kiir and a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The President first met Chinese special envoy Wang Jiarui, who represented President Xi at the swearing in ceremony at the Kasarani Sports Complex on Tuesday.

China is currently Kenya's biggest trading partner and a major investor, with interests ranging from construction to apparels and technology.

The special envoy delivered a message that his country will continue supporting Kenya's development progress.

President Kenyatta later held talks with President Kiir who was among 11 Heads of State who visited Kenya for the swearing-in ceremony.

Kenya has played a leading role in the efforts to find a lasting solution to south Sudan peace

Africa integration, especially practical steps that make integration functional, and International trade are key planks of the vision President Kenyatta outlined in his address to the nation after being sworn in for his second and final term.

President Kenyatta also held talks with a special envoy of Congo-Brazzaville President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

"My visit signifies the republic of China and the Communist Party of China's support for Kenya and your government," said Wang.

During his visit to the country, the special envoy is also expected to tour the Standard Gauge Railway, one of the flagship projects that have been accomplished through the China-Kenya cooperation.

On his part, President Kenyatta thanked the people and government of China for their strong support for Kenya in its journey to