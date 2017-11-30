Photo: The Herald

President Robert Mugabe flanked by First Lady Grace Mugabe and Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa (left) and Phelekezela Mphoko.

Zimbabwe's ex-vice president Phekezela Mphoko has reportedly been given up to December 1 to leave Botswana by President Ian Khama's government.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mphoko - a member of the generation 40 cabal that was backing Grace Mugabe - left the southern African country on an official visit to Japan before the military took over the country on November 15.

He did not return to Zimbabwe but instead flew to a government house in Gaborone, Botswana.

But a highly placed Botswana government source said that President Khama's government had had enough of Mphoko's stay in the country and had given him an ultimatum to leave by December 1.

A Herald newspaper report said that Mphoko was reluctant to return as he feared being charged with corruption, but permanent secretary in the ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting, George Charamba said that Mphoko had been assured by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he was free to return.

Said Charamba: "Former Vice President Mphoko spoke to the President and was assured that he is free to return to Zimbabwe and contribute to the rebuilding of the nation."

"Like any other Zimbabwean, he is free to come home and assist in growing the economy and the country. Hopefully, he will be making his way home soon."

Source: News24