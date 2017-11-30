29 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Low Activity on the Local Exchange

By Julius Bizimungu

There was low activity on the local exchange with only Rwf687,500 recorded in total turnover on the equity market compared to Tuesday's Rwf10.26 million, the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) daily market report indicates. Only 4,400 shares changed hands compared to 45,500 shares that were sold the previous trading session.

The Bralirwa counter recorded a total turnover of Rwf525,000 from 3,500 shares traded in two deals, while Bank of Kigali registered a total turnover of Rwf115,000 from 400 shares sold in two deals. Both counters were unchanged at Rwf150 and Rwf290, respectively. The other active counter, I&M Bank, pushed 500 shares in one deal at Rwf95, realising Rwf47,500 in turnover.

The Rwanda Share Index and the All Share Index all remained constant to close at 133.40 and 133.20 points, respectively during yesterday's trading session.

Market capitalisation was also unchanged at Rwf2.930 trillion.

The other equity counters closed as follows: Crystal Telecom Rwf68; Equity Bank Rwf350; NMG Rwf1,200; Kenya Commercial Bank Rwf340; and Uchumi Supermarkets Rwf104.

