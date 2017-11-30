29 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RDB Officials Questioned Over Employee Oath Taking

By James Habimana

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) officials Wednesday appeared before the parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs, to respond to some of the issues raised in the report of Public Service Commission (PSC) 2015-2016.

The Public Service Commission report of 2015-2016, indicated that RDB has been employing staff without taking oath as required by law before taking up their positions, and that some employees were promoted to higher positions without doing any interviews.

"The law governing the management of public employees indicates that all new employees should take oath before assuming public office responsibilities. How then do you put people in positions without taking oath as required by the law?"Alphonsine Mukarugema, Vice President of Committee on Social Affairs asked the RDB official.

