Rwanda: Over 400 GBV Cases to Be Tried Within Two Weeks

The High Court plans to handle 440 gender based violence related cases within a period of two weeks during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence launched last week.

Justice Charles Munyantore Kaliwabo, the president of the High Court, said this during a press briefing in Kigali on Wednesday.

Kaliwabo decried the fact that gender based violence cases were persistent despite tough penalties in place.

The High Court in 2014-2015 received 2321 cases, in 2015-2016, cases increased to 2645 while in 2016-2017 a total of 1869 cases were received.

Kaliwabo said basing on the available statistics it requires concerted efforts to address GBV.

He observed that many cases are not reported because some families choose to protect offenders.

"Some families are reluctant to report cases of gender based violence fearing for the repercussions. This is still a barrier to ending the vice," he said.

He also cited difficulty in gathering evidence among the other challenges hindering execution of gender based violence cases.

Publicity of convicts

Partners in fighting gender based violence have encouraged media among other institutions to publicize profiles of convicts as a deterrent measure.

Speaking at the same briefing, Jean D'Amour Bizimana, Legal Advisor at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion said that new measures should be taken to end GBV.

"The suspects seem to be unmoved by penalties. It will be better if all partners collaborate to make their bad deeds known to the entire public by publicising names and photos of convicts. We believe that this will contribute much because others will fear to be publicised," he said.

He added that the ministry remains committed to awareness campaigns calling on families and victims to speak out.

Families were called on to be the primary players in fighting gender based violence by educating their children regularly and reporting GBV related cases on spot.

Last week, the government launched the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence running until December 10. It features different discussions to educate communities on ending GBV in families.