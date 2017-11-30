South Africa: Police Nab Alleged Hitmen Linked to Political Killings

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday the arrests of a group of alleged hitmen should serve as a warning to criminals.

Six alleged hitmen were arrested just outside Richards Bay for various crimes committed around Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"[They] are involved in taxi related incidents, police killings, ATM bombings, cash-in-transit heists, political killings, armed robbery and hijackings," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said in a statement.

The men were arrested on Tuesday in a joint effort by members of the Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit and Public Order Police.

The alleged hitmen, aged between 34 and 52, were in possession of seven unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Mbhele said police will interview the suspects and their firearms will be forwarded for ballistic testing.

"We have always believed that our people remain at the centre in fighting crime and criminality," Mbalula said in a statement.

He thanked residents for working with the police and providing valuable information.

Source: News24