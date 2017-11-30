Uganda: Ceiling Slab Falls On 26 Suspects in Police Cell

Photo: Paul Adude/Daily Monitor

Robert Mwetesi - still handcuffed - waiting for treatment at Entebbe General hospital.

A total of 26 suspects who were being held at Entebbe main police station on Wednesday survived death after the ceiling slab of the cell they were being locked in fell on them.

Some of the men working for China Communication Construction Company, (CCCC) working on the Entebbe - Kampala expressway that we found at Entebbe General Hospital waiting to receive treatment after they were released without charges said the ceiling caved in at about 5am.

"It was about 5am when we had finished praying. Being builders we had earlier observed shoddy work in the construction of the cell and warned other inmates to be cautious. It started raining heavily, so as we were trying to get back to sleep, we heard a loud noise and all of a sudden we were buried under the debris," narrated Mr Junior Kaganda who works for CCCC.

Mr Kaganda said they were arrested at 7am on Tuesday at Kitala on their way to work for allegedly being idle and disorderly.

"After the ceiling fell on us, we cried out for help but the police officers took a very long time to come to our rescue and by the time they came, many of us had sustained bruises and cuts as we struggled to get out of the debris," he said.

One of the suspects, Mr Vianne Dismay, expressed dismay at the police which he said had wrongfully arrested them and only set them free without any charges after they were hit by the ceiling.

"After they came and got us out, they started asking for the CCCC workers and isolated us from the rest of the suspects saying we were free to go. Here at the hospital, we have only been given pain killers and told to go home yet we are in a lot of pain and don't even have money for transport," he said.

Other men who were waiting for treatment include Martin Kyagulanyi, Bashir Nsaba, Charles Katongole and Robert Mwetise.

By the time of filing this story, our efforts to get a comment from the DPC, Mr Samuel Mission were futile as he was not in office and could not be reached on phone.