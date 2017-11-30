29 November 2017

Sudan: New Cholera Cases Emerge in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — Despite reports of the cholera epidemic abating in Sudan, medical sources continue to note the emergence of new cases of cholera in Port Sudan.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that according to medical sources "on Friday the Ministry of Health opened two isolation wards at both Port Sudan Hospital and the Children's Hospital".

He said that on Friday the wards received 12 cholera patients; seven at Port Sudan Hospital and five at the Children's Hospital.

The sources expect the cholera rate to increase due to the dire deterioration of the environment, and called on the government to chlorinate water and initiate environmental sanitation campaigns to prevent the spread of the disease.

