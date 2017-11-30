South Africa's Chanel Simmonds has cruised into the second round of the Digicall Futures 2 tennis tournament being played at the Stellenbosch University.

Top seed in the women's singles draw, Simmonds made quick work of her match against qualifier Lize-Alet Morkel.

The 2011 African Games competitor had no compassion for her fellow South African, and needed less than 50 minutes to win the match 6-0 6-1.

With the temperature reaching plus 30 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, the heat was on from the start.

Unlike Simmonds, who had no trouble reaching the second round, her fellow top seed in the men's singles draw, Nik Scholtz, also of South Africa - needed more than three hours to win his first round match 6-7 (5) 7-6 (5) 6-2 against Ryan Nijboer of Netherlands.

Scholtz (pictured right) had to fight much harder than he would have liked to do in the first round.

Qualifier Nijboer won the first set in a tiebreak and forced Scholtz into another one in the second set. Scholtz broke early in the final set and took control of proceedings to make sure he stays in the tournament.

Simmonds and Scholtz were crowned champions of last week's Digicall Futures 1.