Kampala — The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, has apologised for the brutal ejection of some Members of Parliament from the House Chamber on September 27.

"I would not be reasonable to say the events of the 27th September this year are not regrettable; I would not be acting in a sincere way," Mr Oulanyah said.

"Those events were not proper and what happened is highly regrettable. It was unnecessary. How I pray that this House will never witness anything like that again. It should never happen again. This is a prayer that I pray to God should be answered."

He said although he was not at Parliament on the material day, he watched clips of what happened.

Kira Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda had earlier questioned why he was ejected from the Chamber yet he was not on the list of MPs the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga had suspended for unruly conduct.

"On September 27, colleagues were suspended for what had happened a day earlier. I was not among those suspended. But I was grabbed from this Chamber, dragged and thrown on the ground in the room behind you, Mr Speaker and driven at a very reckless speed in a police van to Nagalama Police Station... " Mr Nganda said on Wednesday during plenary.

Mr Nganda questioned whether MPs can freely sit and deliberate on national issues without the fear that they would be grabbed by security operatives.

Some of the MPs who were brutally arrested on the fateful day are still nursing wounds.

Mr Oulanyah's remorse over the desecration of the House by suspected Special Force Command operatives differs from the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga's stance in the immediate aftermath of the fracas.

During a plenary sitting in October, Ms Kadaga said she was applying the rules of Procedure when she suspended up to 25 MPs from the next three sittings of the House.

"I will not apologise..." Ms Kadaga said during her communication from the chair on Wednesday, October 4.

"There was a clear breach of our rules. The conduct that we saw here brought this House into disrepute. People are trying to run Parliament from the streets. I am the custodian of rules in this House."

Ms Kadaga's communication followed the Parliamentary Forum on the Constitution Supremacy request on October 3, to Ms Kadaga to apologise for the fracas on September 27.

Ms Kadaga, however, said she had not invited 'other security agencies' to the Chamber of Parliament to evict the MPs.

"I did not command any security organ to take any action in Parliament. I am surprised that a civilian is being accused of being accused of commanding security agencies," Ms Kadaga said.

Ms Kadaga said she learnt of the presence of other security agencies at Parliament through the media.

On 23 October, Ms Kadaga wrote to President Museveni asking him to identify the "unsolicited forces" that raided the Chamber to eject the MPs she had suspended.

She said Parliament's closed-circuit television footage for September 27 showed that the strangers who later brutally ejected the suspended MPs had come from the direction of the President's Office.

President Museveni is yet to respond to Ms Kadaga's letter.

However, the Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, Ofwono Opondo said Ms Kadaga wrote the letter to Mr Museveni after realising that the action of evicting MPs embarrassed her.

Budadiri West Nandala Mafabi said Ms Kadaga president over the digging of Uganda's grave the day she allowed the MPs to be evicted.