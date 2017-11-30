29 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Illegal Export of Logs Aborted in Beira

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities on Tuesday seized 100 containers contained about 2,000 cubic metres of unprocessed logs in the central port of Beira.

According to a report in Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”, the wood had come from the central provinces of Manica and Tete, and was about to be exported when a brigade headed by Emilia Fumo, the General Inspector of the Ministry of Land, Environment and Rural Development, intervened.

The brigade, which also included members of the police, the customs service and the National Environmental Control Agency (AQUA), made an unannounced spot check of about 400 containers in the port.

Not only is there a total ban on the export of logs, but some of the logs seized come from species of trees which cannot be exported under any condition.

AQUA official Arsenio Chilengo told reporters “All forestry operators know the law, which bars the export of logs”. The company which tried to export the logs (and was not named in the report) will be fined.

The port authorities told the journalists that the owners of this timber could also be fined for making false declarations about the product they wished to export.

Some of the other containers were carrying sawn timber. Since this is wood that has undergone some level of processing inside the country, its export is permitted and it will be allowed to continue its journey.

