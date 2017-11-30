Uganda: Male, Female Patients Share Ward in Kakumiro

Male and female patients at Kakindo Health Centre IV in Kakumiro District share the only inpatients' ward due to overwhelming numbers of patients who visit the facility daily.

The health centre, the biggest in the district, is frequented by residents of Kisiita, Mpasana, Kakindo, Kikwaya, Nalweyo, Kijangi, Katikara, Birembo and Kitaihuka sub-counties, who make up a population of 150,000.

The in-charge of the facility, Mr Joseph Ssesanga, says the sharing of the ward by men and women is highly discouraged under the rules of medical practice.

"We are faced with the problem (congestion) but we have nothing to do. We end up putting men and women in this one congested ward and there is no issue of privacy here. This is not allowed under the standard rules of practice," Mr Ssesanga says.

Mr Mudesta Kwiringira, a patient attendant, says the sharing of the ward is an abuse of human rights.

"We have nowhere to change our clothes from because men and women are watching. The government should address this issue," Mr Mudesta says.

Mr Ssesanga says the situation at the HIV clinic is also appalling and medical workers sit on the veranda while attending to patients.

"We need a waiting shed for the HIV patients. The theatre at this health centre is functional but gets limited supplies of equipment and reagents. For example, the theatre has no thread for caesarean deliveries and patients and mothers are sometimes asked to buy them," he adds.

The Bugangaizi sub-district health assistant, Mr Steven Kaija, says the problem of congestion at the facility needs a quick remedy. "The Shs11 million primary health care, which we used to receive for the facility, was reduced to Shs7 million. This is not enough for drugs and other logistical health care needs," Mr Kaija says.

What MP says

While visiting the health centre recently, Mr Atwooki Kasirivu, the Bugangaizi West MP and State minister for Economic Monitoring, called for its elevation to a district hospital in order to meet the needs of the growing population.

Mr Kasirivu said it is not effective to have a district general hospital in Kakumiro Town yet the area is nearer to Mubende and Kooki Community hospitals, adding that it is ideal to upgrade Kakindo Health Centre IV to a hospital.

"The truth is Kakindo Health Centre IV is supposed to be elevated to a hospital because it will help people from Kiryanga, Bugwara, Kisiita, Hoima Kabwoya and Kasambya sub-counties, among others," he said.

The minister added that President Museveni, during the 2016 campaign, pledged to build a hospital in Kakindo Town Council.

"I personally wrote to the Health minister, demanding the fulfillment of the presidential pledge. I said the health centre IV is ready to be elevated to a hospital," Mr Kasirivu said.

During a recent district council, Kakumiro District councillors from the general purpose committee proposed that Kakumiro Health Centre located in Kakumiro Town Council be elevated to a hospital.