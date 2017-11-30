29 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania PM Orders Arrest of Two Traders for Using His Name to Clear Cargo From Port

By The Citizen Reporter

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro to arrest the owners of Nas Company and that of Wallmark for allegedly trying to use his name to clear 44 trailers from Dar es Salaam Port in a move aimed at evading due taxes.

He also directed Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to strictly work in accordance with the laws and procedures instead of listening to traders, who sometimes use names of top government officials to try and clear their consignments.

"You shouldn't allow someone to come here and tell you that he has been directed by the President or Vice President or even me to clear his cargo. You should always stick to the laws and procedures," insisted Mr Majaliwa.

He issued the directive on Wednesday, November 29, when he made an impromptu visit to the port.

According to the Premier, the traders tried to con port authorities to clear the trailers, which were imported in 2015 from Turkey.

"The owners of the trailers had only paid 30 per cent of the bill of lading and he tried to use my name to get exempted," said he.

Mr Majaliwa added that registering the trailers without paying revenues wasn't only violation of Tanzania's laws but also tarnished the relationship between the country and Turkey.

According to him Serin, the manufacturers of the trailers have already written to Tanzania Embassy in Turkey to complain.

