30 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Mutebi Tipped to Win Coach's Gong

By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — In the Uganda Premier League (UPL) awards back in July, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi shed no sweat while trouncing Abbey Bogere Kikomeko (Kirinya Jinja SS) and Wasswa Bbosa (SC Villa) to lift the best coach award at Serena Hotel.

It is most likely to be the same scenario tomorrow night at Speke Resort Munyonyo when he squares off with Asaph Mwebaze (Maroons) and Hussein Kheri (Paidha Black Angels) in the Airtel-Fufa awards best coach of the year category.

For his league and cup double winning feat with KCCA this season, Mutebi stands head and shoulders above the rest but there remains faint hope for a surprise.

"I think I did well last season but not well enough to equal Mike's league and Uganda Cup victories," said Mwebaze, who won the Fufa Big League (FBL) best coach accolade after helping Maroons to top flight promotion this season.

"I know I can do well this season and make a decent challenge next year," he added.

Kheri, who guided FBL side Paidha to the Uganda Cup finals this year , also believes Mutebi has 'an upper hand'.

Airtel fufa awards

Tomorrow

FUFA COACH OF THE YEAR

Asaph Mwebaze (Maroons)

Hussein Kheri (Paidha)

Mike Mutebi (KCCA)

