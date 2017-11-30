Uganda Cranes Start Charge to Defence of CECAFA Crown

Kampala — The recent inconsistencies in holding of Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup would make you think it is played every two years.

Africa's oldest Cup competition, because of lack of hosts and partly finances, was not hosted in 2014 and 2016.

It returns again starting this Sunday in Kenya two years on since Uganda won it for an unprecedented 14th time in Addis Ababa.

Coach Moses Basena will lead Uganda into this one, with the Cranes opening the title defence in the Kenyan town of Kakamega next week. "We want to use this tournament to perfectly prepare for Chan," Basena told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Chan, a tournament for only home based nationals, starts on January 12 in Morocco.

The Cranes opening match was, however, thrown into disarray after would have been opponents, Zimbabwe, pulled out

"Due to the security risk posed by the volatile situation in the host country," reads in part a statement on the Zimbabwe FA website.

"Zifa has immediately suspended all preparations related to the commitment made earlier, to participate as a guest nation at this year's Cecafa tournament."

Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye questioned Zimbabwe's reasons for withdrawing.

"The security situation in Kenya is way better than that in Zimbabwe," said Musonye.

"We will not miss them in the tournament, the only thing we will do is to change the fixtures to suit four teams."

Meanwhile, Basena, started the preparations with his team yesterday evening at Namboole.

With players coming off an intense round of league matches, the session was used mainly for recovery.

The Cranes continue training at Namboole today and tomorrow before embarking on a short trip by bus to Kakamega on Saturday morning.

Uganda Cranes are pooled in Group B alongside Zimbabwe (withdrawn), Burundi, Ethiopia and northern neighbours South Sudan.

Cecafa challenge cup

Group A

Kenya (Hosts), Rwanda (Guest), Libya,

Tanzania, Zanzibar

Group B

Uganda, Zimbabwe (withdrawn),

Burundi, Ethiopia, South Sudan