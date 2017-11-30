Kenya: KPL to Make Stand on Play-Off Thursday

Nairobi — The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) will make its final stand on the relegation and promotion play-off scheduled between Thika United and National Super League (NSL) third finishers Ushuru FC after a Governing Council meeting on Thursday.

KPL were yet to agree on Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) directive of a promotion and relegation play off between the third placed team from the NSL and the 16th placed team from KPL, insisting they will stick to the 2015 agreement of automatically relegating two teams and promoting a similar number.

But FKF on their side insists that following the expansion of the top tier, a play-off is necessary after the automatic relegation of the bottom two teams.

"The Joint Executive Committee has been in discussion with FKF and we have an executive meeting tomorrow from where our stand will be communicated," KPL head of logistics and operations Frank Okoth told Capital Sport.

FKF have already set the dates of the home and away play-off with the first leg set to be played on December 2 and the return leg four days later.

"That has been our stand and we will do a draw on Wednesday to determine who starts at home. We have made communications to both Thika and Ushuru and copied the same to KPL as well. So, every party is aware," FKF's Communication Director Barry Otieno said.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa speaking a fortnight ago reiterated the federation's stand on the play-off despite KPL's apparent opposition to it, insisting the league managers will have to dance to their tune.

Thika finished the season at 16th placed after a tough season, beating Bandari 1-0 on the final day of the season to edge out Western Stima by a slim goal difference with the powermen finishing in the second of the two automatic relegation slots despite also a final day win.

From the NSL, Vihiga United and University of Nairobi side Wazito earned automatic promotion while former KPL side Ushuru finished third, two points behind the top two who finished each with 80 points.