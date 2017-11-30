Tanzania: Govt Urged to Act As Institution

Stakeholders on November 29, 2017 asked the government to act as an institution instead of implementing the agenda initiated by the president.

Speaking during a debate on "our democracy" hosted by a nongovernmental organisation, Twaweza, stakeholders said laws that encouraged secrecy and restriction of information should be amended.

The stakeholders were debating a presentation entitled: "How can we close the gap between the strong commitment to transparency and inclusion shown by the government, particularly through the anti-corruption agenda, and the prevailing reality and a culture of secrecy, propaganda and politics?"

Contributing to the debate, ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe said institutions like the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Local Authorities Accounting Committee (LAAC) should be strengthened.

"These institutions should be able to initiate, probe and unveil the rot in the country instead of receiving directives from government leaders," he said.

He noted that scandals, which had shaken the country in recent years, were uncovered by either the media or the parliament, warning that secrecy would negatively impact on the nation.

"Secrecy will plunge the country into serious scandals after the fifth phase government's leadership term limit. Therefore, it should be avoided," he said.

Mr Deogratius Bwire of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) said the laws that restricted free access to information and its dissemination should be amended.

"The country should reaffirm its commitment to the international community such as the Open Governance Partnership (OGP) from which we withdrew without concrete reasons," he said, adding: "Leaders should change their mindset and not hide information because under the current advancement of science and technology, nothing can remain secret."

Jamii Forums cofounder Maxence Mello challenged the government for classifying information related to expenditure of taxpayers' money, noting that only issues of national security may be restricted.