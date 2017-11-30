29 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Urged to Act As Institution

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Stakeholders on November 29, 2017 asked the government to act as an institution instead of implementing the agenda initiated by the president.

Speaking during a debate on "our democracy" hosted by a nongovernmental organisation, Twaweza, stakeholders said laws that encouraged secrecy and restriction of information should be amended.

The stakeholders were debating a presentation entitled: "How can we close the gap between the strong commitment to transparency and inclusion shown by the government, particularly through the anti-corruption agenda, and the prevailing reality and a culture of secrecy, propaganda and politics?"

Contributing to the debate, ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe said institutions like the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Local Authorities Accounting Committee (LAAC) should be strengthened.

"These institutions should be able to initiate, probe and unveil the rot in the country instead of receiving directives from government leaders," he said.

He noted that scandals, which had shaken the country in recent years, were uncovered by either the media or the parliament, warning that secrecy would negatively impact on the nation.

"Secrecy will plunge the country into serious scandals after the fifth phase government's leadership term limit. Therefore, it should be avoided," he said.

Mr Deogratius Bwire of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) said the laws that restricted free access to information and its dissemination should be amended.

"The country should reaffirm its commitment to the international community such as the Open Governance Partnership (OGP) from which we withdrew without concrete reasons," he said, adding: "Leaders should change their mindset and not hide information because under the current advancement of science and technology, nothing can remain secret."

Jamii Forums cofounder Maxence Mello challenged the government for classifying information related to expenditure of taxpayers' money, noting that only issues of national security may be restricted.

Tanzania

Tanzania Suffers National Power Outage

Tanzania was hit by a country-wide blackout early on Thursday due to a technical glitch in its national power grid, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.