Tanzania: Chadema Ilemela Campaign Manager, 16 Others in Court

Seventeen members of Opposition Chadema have appeared before the Mwanza Resident Magistrate's Court on November 29 facing accusations of causing chaos and injuring people during Sunday's, November 26, councillorship by-election for Mhandu Ward here.

Among the accused include Chadema's former campaign manager in the ward, Mr Charles Chinjibela, and a member of the party's executive committee in Ilemela District, Mr Emmanueli Tumbo.

Mwanza regional Police commander Ahmed Msangi told The Citizen on Monday, November 27, that the force was holding 17 people for allegedly committing various offences in connection to the by-election that saw CCM candidate Constantine Sima emerging the winner.

Chadema's candidate in the polls was Godfrey Misana. Other parties that participated in the by-election were CCM, Chausa, ACT-Wazalendo, CUF and DP.