Uganda: Vipers Falter

It was a bag of mixed fortunes for the Azam Uganda Premier League giants, with champions KCCA FC failing to beat lowly-ranked Mbarara City, SC Villa thrashed Masavu to affirm their grip on top while Vipers and Express succumbed to defeat at the hands of URA and Soana respectively last evening.

In a highly-billed clash of former champions Vipers suffered a 1-2 loss to URA at St Mary's Kitende stadium.

Milton Karisa put the home side ahead after five minutes but Henry Kisekka equalized for URA on the stroke of half time. Shafik Kagimu scored URA's second three minutes after restart and the tax collectors held on for a morale-boosting victory.

SC Villa continued their winning streak with an emphatic 3-0 victory over bottom-placed Masavu in Entebbe. Benard Muwanga, Abel Eturude and Yubu Bogere scored Villa's goals in the second half.

The Jogoos are now five points ahead of KCCA and third-place Police, who lost 0-1 to BUL. At Kakyeka stadium, KCCA, who were coming off a 1-2 loss to Proline, fired blanks in a goalless draw.

Willy Kavuma netted the lone winner for Soana over Express FC at Kavuma Recreation ground. The defeat means Express, who succumbed to a third consecutive loss, are stuck in the relegation dogfight.

The former champions had suffered identical back-to-back (0-1) losses to Police and SC Villa before yesterday's setback.

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

Vipers 1 URA 2

Soana 1 Express 0

Police 0 BUL 1

Masavu 0 SC Villa 3

Mbarara 0 KCCA 0

Onduparaka 2 UPDF 1

Kirinya 2 Maroons 2

Proline 0 Bright Stars 0

