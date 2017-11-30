29 November 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: When Nkozi Captured UFL Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nicholas Bamulanzeki

It was an ecstatic atmosphere at Namboole stadium on November 25 as Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi, clinched their maiden Nile Special University Football League (UFL) title.

Nkozi beat pre-final favourites Makerere University Business School (Mubs) 2-0, thanks to first-half goals by Douglas Owori and Lauben Lubega.

The victory sparked off party scenes at Namboole as the Nkozi-based University celebrated their first major football title. It was also sweet revenge over Mubs, who beat Nkozi (4-0) in the 2015 final.

Understandably, Nkozi have worked hard to merit such success in a short period. Four years ago, they were the whipping boys of the tournament when Nkumba University routed them 11-0 in one of the group games.

They, however, picked up the pieces quickly to reach the final in 2015 and finished fourth last year. Hiring Shafiq Bisaso, who coaches Express FC in the Uganda Premier League, was a big factor in Nkozi's success story.

Enroute to this year's final, Nkozi eliminated Nkumba 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw in the two-leg semifinal.

Uganda

Central Bank Ready to Close More Banks

Bank of Uganda has warned commercial banks that it will continue closing those which fool around with depositors' money… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.