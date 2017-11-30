Uganda: When Nkozi Captured UFL Title

It was an ecstatic atmosphere at Namboole stadium on November 25 as Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi, clinched their maiden Nile Special University Football League (UFL) title.

Nkozi beat pre-final favourites Makerere University Business School (Mubs) 2-0, thanks to first-half goals by Douglas Owori and Lauben Lubega.

The victory sparked off party scenes at Namboole as the Nkozi-based University celebrated their first major football title. It was also sweet revenge over Mubs, who beat Nkozi (4-0) in the 2015 final.

Understandably, Nkozi have worked hard to merit such success in a short period. Four years ago, they were the whipping boys of the tournament when Nkumba University routed them 11-0 in one of the group games.

They, however, picked up the pieces quickly to reach the final in 2015 and finished fourth last year. Hiring Shafiq Bisaso, who coaches Express FC in the Uganda Premier League, was a big factor in Nkozi's success story.

Enroute to this year's final, Nkozi eliminated Nkumba 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw in the two-leg semifinal.