Tanzania: Malaria Now Becomes More Worrisome

HEALTH experts are stressing for new tools and strategies to address residual malaria in low to high transmission areas. This was said yesterday by Dr Neema Rusibamayila from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, in a speech read on her behalf by Mr Frank Chaky from the same ministry.

"We are aware of the tremendous efforts made, and the large investment in funds and scientific knowledge by a number of partners in controlling the malaria vector to save lives in Tanzania and globally," she said.

She said that malaria vector control lies largely on Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) and Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS), with Larval Source Management (LSM) as a supplementary measure appropriate in certain settings.

These core interventions, she said, contributed to a 48 per cent reduction in malaria infection prevalence and 47 per cent reduction in mortality worldwide between 2000 and 2013.

She said this during a workshop on Residual Malaria research Projects investigating the magnitude and causes of residual parasite transmission in selected settings, a workshop which was organised by Ifakara Health (IHI) Institute and World Health Organisation.

On his part, IHI Chief Research Scientist, Salim Abdulla said that from a geographical perspective, residual malaria has been reported across numerous transmission settings with several species implicated.

He said that development and optimisation of these tools necessitates a clearer understanding of the magnitude of the problem of residual transmission since much of the current knowledge on vector biology and malaria transmission has been obtained through small-scale studies in few countries, and often at single sites and time points.

"The rationale of the project is therefore to first provide information on the magnitude of residual malaria transmission in different epidemiological settings, and secondly to identify through standardised protocols the main factors driving that transmission, including social behaviours or activities that increase human-vector contact," he said.