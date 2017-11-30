Lilongwe, November 29, Mana: President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika paid a surprise visit to former Malawi Congress Party leader, John Zenasi Ungapake Tembo, at his residence at Area 10 in Lilongwe.

Confirming on the surprise visit by the president, Executive Assistant to the president and Director of Communications, Dr Bright Molande said Mutharika respects Tembo in many ways.

"I can confirm to you that the president indeed visited honorable John Tembo. The president knew Tembo for a long period of time.

"It is important for everyone to know that honorable John Tembo was a teacher for the president. He taught him at Dedza Boys Secondary School, so he respects him very much," Molande said.

He however, said their chat was private hence he could not comment more on what the president and former MCP leader shared during the visit, but said this is a sign of friendliness.

"This means the president has a humane spirit and remembers individuals. This is a day when we have been commemorating peace, so the president just thought that it is really good for him to visit Tembo," he stated.

Tembo is popularly known as JZU in his political field and was succeeded by Reverend Dr.Lazuras Chakwera prior to 2014, tripartite elections.

Mutharika made this surprise visit to Tembo after presiding over the launch of, 'National Peace Policy and Commemoration of 2017 international day of peace' at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.