29 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mutharika Visits JZU

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Lilongwe, November 29, Mana: President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika paid a surprise visit to former Malawi Congress Party leader, John Zenasi Ungapake Tembo, at his residence at Area 10 in Lilongwe.

Confirming on the surprise visit by the president, Executive Assistant to the president and Director of Communications, Dr Bright Molande said Mutharika respects Tembo in many ways.

"I can confirm to you that the president indeed visited honorable John Tembo. The president knew Tembo for a long period of time.

"It is important for everyone to know that honorable John Tembo was a teacher for the president. He taught him at Dedza Boys Secondary School, so he respects him very much," Molande said.

He however, said their chat was private hence he could not comment more on what the president and former MCP leader shared during the visit, but said this is a sign of friendliness.

"This means the president has a humane spirit and remembers individuals. This is a day when we have been commemorating peace, so the president just thought that it is really good for him to visit Tembo," he stated.

Tembo is popularly known as JZU in his political field and was succeeded by Reverend Dr.Lazuras Chakwera prior to 2014, tripartite elections.

Mutharika made this surprise visit to Tembo after presiding over the launch of, 'National Peace Policy and Commemoration of 2017 international day of peace' at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Malawi

Unknown Arsonists Torch Seventh Day Adventist Church

Communities around Lupaso area in Mzuzu City Monday morning woke up to a rude awakening when a Seventh Day Adventist… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.