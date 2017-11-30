Malawi: Man Jailed for Faking Death

Lilongwe — The Nkukula Second Grade Magistrate court in Lilongwe Tuesday convicted and sentenced 37 year old Mphatso Nkhulambe to nine months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for pretending to be dead in order to solicit money from relatives.

According to Kanengo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Esther Mkwanda, Nkhulambe is a tailor by profession residing in area 25 (Mgona location) and on October 19, 2017 Nkhulambe went to a telephone bureau at Nsungwi market in Area 25.

"He called his brother in Machinga, pretending to be someone else, telling him that he was dead and his relatives were supposed to send money and prepare for burial ceremony.

"Two family members were sent to Lilongwe to carry his remains for burial but they could not trace him and they reported to Kanengo Police Station for assistance where enquiries were made and he was found at Mgona," said Mkwanda.

Police Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Peter Piringu of Kanengo Police Station proved beyond reasonable doubt before second grade magistrate Kantikana where Nkhulambe pleaded not guilty, by parading three witnesses who are the owner of the telephone bureau, his brother and the Kanengo police investigators.

Piringu pleaded with the court to give him a custodial penalty that would send a message to others who would think of doing such abominable act.

The Second Grade Magistrate SamsonKantikana sentenced Nkhulambe to nine months IHL for pretense which is contrary to section 319 A(c) of the Penal Code.

Mphatso Nkhulambe hails from Kamwendo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga.