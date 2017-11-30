Angola: Entrepreneurs Told to Contribute to Sharing Economy

Luanda — National business class has been told to contribute to the sharing economy due to the tools the telecommunications infrastructure and information technologies provide for the future.

The call was made Wednesday in Luanda by Angola Cables Executive Chairman, António Nunes, while speaking on Information Technologies.

This was during an Economic Forum, ahead of Brazil Week, under the theme "Telecommunications: New frontiers for business in Angola".

Nunes said that the current economic paradigm is based on trade.

He stated that the future indicates that this paradigm should shift to a sharing economy, taking into account what infrastructures provide with the internet of things and 5G.

"Today the business world is simplified. A young creator or inventor can undertake using the tools offered by ICTs, improving and producing their own good or service in the context of the internet of things," he said.

Smart cities have the infrastructure that, through a smart phone or other device, can at the same time provide services to customers and control other goods such as residence, car, in a real economy of sharing.

In 2016, he said, ICT in Angola has grown by 55 percent.

He added that this is a clear signs that with the investments made in fiber optics and Angosat1, the sharing economy will be a reality and the economic agents must keep pace with the ongoing dynamics.

In turn, the president of the Association of Brazilian Businessmen and Executives in Angola (AEBRAN), Arlete Holmes Lins, said that the current Angolan economic context is inspiring and Brazilian businessmen are available to contribute to the diversification of Angola's economy.

The Brazilian Week is one of the main events within the calendar of AEBRAN's activities.

The event aims to support and encourage the performance of Brazilian businessmen and executives in Angola, as well as publicise the Brazilian culture.