29 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Entrepreneurs Told to Contribute to Sharing Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — National business class has been told to contribute to the sharing economy due to the tools the telecommunications infrastructure and information technologies provide for the future.

The call was made Wednesday in Luanda by Angola Cables Executive Chairman, António Nunes, while speaking on Information Technologies.

This was during an Economic Forum, ahead of Brazil Week, under the theme "Telecommunications: New frontiers for business in Angola".

Nunes said that the current economic paradigm is based on trade.

He stated that the future indicates that this paradigm should shift to a sharing economy, taking into account what infrastructures provide with the internet of things and 5G.

"Today the business world is simplified. A young creator or inventor can undertake using the tools offered by ICTs, improving and producing their own good or service in the context of the internet of things," he said.

Smart cities have the infrastructure that, through a smart phone or other device, can at the same time provide services to customers and control other goods such as residence, car, in a real economy of sharing.

In 2016, he said, ICT in Angola has grown by 55 percent.

He added that this is a clear signs that with the investments made in fiber optics and Angosat1, the sharing economy will be a reality and the economic agents must keep pace with the ongoing dynamics.

In turn, the president of the Association of Brazilian Businessmen and Executives in Angola (AEBRAN), Arlete Holmes Lins, said that the current Angolan economic context is inspiring and Brazilian businessmen are available to contribute to the diversification of Angola's economy.

The Brazilian Week is one of the main events within the calendar of AEBRAN's activities.

The event aims to support and encourage the performance of Brazilian businessmen and executives in Angola, as well as publicise the Brazilian culture.

Angola

Handball - Goalkeeper Marta Alberto to Join National Squad On Thursday

The goalkeeper Marta Alberto is joining this Thursday the National Handball Team, ahead of the country's participation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.