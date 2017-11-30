Angola: Over 100 Young People Attend Technical Vocational Training

Namacunde — At least 102 young people from different areas of the city of Namacunde, Cunene province, concluded their technical training this year at the Pavilion of Arts and Crafts of the district, said Wednesday, the local head of the institution, Nazario Bartolomeu.

Speaking to ANGOP about the end of this year's training cycle in the municipality, the official said that the youngsters were trained in the specialties of entrepreneurship, locksmith, computer science, cutting and sewing and electricity.

Nazario Bartolomeu reported that the training lasted nine months, and classes were given by five trainers.

The courses are free, being a program of the Angolan Government and aims to provide young people with technical and professional knowledge to face the competitive labor market, he said.

The Namacunde Pavilion of Arts and Crafts, exists since four years ago, and in 2016 it trained 96 young people from various parts of the city.