South Africa: No Arrest Made After Man Shot Dead During Argument

No arrests have been made after a 23-year-old man was shot dead in Polokwane on Tuesday, Limpopo police have said.

A VW Citi Golf, driving along Church Street towards Lebowakgomo, allegedly stopped at a hitchhiking spot, when an argument erupted between the driver and people who were standing next to the hitchhiking spot, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Wednesday.

Shots were fired from the VW and hit the 23-year-old, killing him instantly, Ngoepe said.

"Following this incident, one of the community members who was standing at the hiking spot ... struck the VW with a brick," he said.

Four people, including the man who allegedly pulled the trigger, fled the scene on foot.

The provincial department of transport and community safety said the 23-year-old man was a minibus taxi driver.

MEC Makoma Makhurupetje expressed her concern following the incident. She called for calm and said she hoped that there would be no acts of retaliation.

"Let us allow the police to do their work as they are well-equipped and trained for the work," she said.

The motives behind the incident was unknown.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501, or the crime stop number 0860010111, or the crime line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station.

