29 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Sul - Artists Urged to Carry Out Activities With Professionalism

Saurimo — The governor of the eastern province of Lunda Sul Ernesto Kiteculo called for the need of the local artists to perform their activities with professionalism, competence, and responsibility, in order to achieve excellence.

The governor backed this stance Wednesday during a consultation meeting with the artists of the region.

He advised them to increasingly bet on the professional training.

According to him, the artistic creators can not achieve in-depth scientific and practical knowledge unless they invest in a good training.

He said that well-conducted art can generate wealth and, thus, contribute to diversification of economy, combat hunger and poverty in communities.

