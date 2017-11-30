Angola: Governor Reiterates Support to Journalists

Dundo — The governor of Lunda Norte province, Ernesto Muangala, reiterated Tuesday in Dundo, the availability of moral and material support to the media in the province, especially with regard to raising awareness of public sources of information and transports for news coverage.

Ernesto Muangala expressed his interest in a meeting on the difficulties experienced by the media in order to give greater prominence to journalists in the current editorial paradigm. The extension and replacement of the radio and television signal in the province, including computer equipment, is part of the concerns raised by the official.

The opportunity also served for the governor to warn the media to the issues on the social networks, many of which he considers speculative, such is the case of the supposed bureaucracy that coarsens the principle of contradictory information produced.