29 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Governor Reiterates Support to Journalists

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dundo — The governor of Lunda Norte province, Ernesto Muangala, reiterated Tuesday in Dundo, the availability of moral and material support to the media in the province, especially with regard to raising awareness of public sources of information and transports for news coverage.

Ernesto Muangala expressed his interest in a meeting on the difficulties experienced by the media in order to give greater prominence to journalists in the current editorial paradigm. The extension and replacement of the radio and television signal in the province, including computer equipment, is part of the concerns raised by the official.

The opportunity also served for the governor to warn the media to the issues on the social networks, many of which he considers speculative, such is the case of the supposed bureaucracy that coarsens the principle of contradictory information produced.

Angola

Handball - Goalkeeper Marta Alberto to Join National Squad On Thursday

The goalkeeper Marta Alberto is joining this Thursday the National Handball Team, ahead of the country's participation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.